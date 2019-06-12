June 3
12:53 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a request to locate a person up the Yankee Fork of the Salmon River.
11:38 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 93 south of Challis.
4:53 p.m. Coroner Chad Workman and a Challis ambulance crew responded to a death on Valley Avenue in Challis.
June 4
8:04 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to threats made at a site on Custer Street in Mackay.
9:43 a.m. Haugh responded to a report of dogs left in a car at a U.S. Highway 93 business.
11:38 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a reported domestic disturbance in Stanley.
June 5
10:12 a.m. Gilchrist took a report of thefts at a Redfish Lake campground.
6:12 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver racing around the Cottonwood Campground north of Challis.
8:34 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to theft of services involving someone dumping trash in someone else’s Dumpster.
11:32 p.m. J.K. Mitchell and Rosenkrance responded to a fight on Main Street in Mackay.
June 6
2:03 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a vehicle vs. deer collision on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
1:32 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a motor vehicle accident outside the Stanley bakery.
6:23 p.m. Peterson was advised of damage done to the Custer County Jail.
June 7
11:42 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of a suspicious person at East Idaho Credit Union in Challis.
June 8
11:48 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of someone spotlighting game along U.S. 93 near Mackay.
June 9
11:07 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report by a property owner on U.S. 93 in Challis that someone was lurking outside their window. When Lightburn arrived on scene he didn’t find anyone.