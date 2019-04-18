April 8
5:49 p.m. Someone in Challis reported a neighbor was burning something that smelled bad, like old mattresses.
April 9
10:10 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of someone driving recklessly in the Challis area.
11:22 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of an open door at a Challis business on U.S. Highway 93. All was secure.
2:29 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a non-injury accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Sunbeam.
5:05 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson received a report of fraud from a resident on 10th Street in Challis.
5:59 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a break-in at a Challis business on U.S. 93.
April 10
9:37 a.m. A duffel bag which contained clothing was reportedly found along Idaho 75. The owner was contacted by Gilchrist.
April 11
12:12 p.m. Mackay volunteers responded to a controlled burn that got out of control and scorched corral fence posts in the Leslie area. Six firefighters responded with a fire engine and two tankers to the Brett Williams residence. When the wind picked up, the fire spread faster than Williams and his crew were comfortable with so they called for help, South Custer Assistant Fire Chief Ken Day said. Firefighters extinguished the flames. Williams and crew were using hoses and shovels at the scene.
9:09 p.m. Two inmates were quarreling at the Custer County Jail.
9:57 p.m. Peterson responded to an alarm at a Main street, Challis, location.
April 12
7:38 a.m. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to an injured deer along U.S. 93 near Mackay.
April 13
Midnight Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon responded to a U.S. 93 location near Leslie to tend to a deer that had been hit by a vehicle.
3:33 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a report of an injured person at the intersection of Fourth of July Creek Road and Idaho 75, south of Stanley.
April 14
8:03 p.m. A motorist drove away from a Mackay convenience store without paying for gas.
9:38 p.m. Maydole and the Challis ambulance crew responded to the Redstone Apartments where Jared Montelius had accidentally shot himself in the knee. Montelius reportedly had his finger on the trigger while clearing the chamber of his 9 mm pistol and showing it to his neighbor, according to Maydole. The neighbor administered first aid and called 911. Montelius was taken to a hospital.
10:13 p.m. Maydole was advised that a Butte Avenue, Challis, resident was complaining about someone shining lights into their house. A dispatcher speculated that vehicle headlights might have been shining into the house.