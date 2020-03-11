Feb. 24
7:39 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on North Avenue in Challis.
Feb. 26
7:52 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Seventh Street in Challis.
5:26 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a civil dispute on Hot Springs Road in Challis.
Feb. 27
3:18 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien and Peterson responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Main in Challis.
11:38 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
4:26 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 southeast of of Ellis.
6:21 p.m. Stanley Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a report of an overdue person in the Smiley Creek area near Stanley.
6:49 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a noise complaint on 11th Street in Challis.
Feb. 28
12:09 p.m. Deputy Lane Bowman responded to a report of trespassing near the Stanley Airport.
4:03 p.m. O’Brien assisted a motorist on U.S. Highway 75 west of Clayton.
Feb. 29
3:40 p.m. Bowman assisted a motorist in the Stanley School parking lot.