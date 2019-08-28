Aug. 12
9:45 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole assisted a motorist on U.S. Highway 93 southeast of Challis.
12:05 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a tire on fire on U.S. 93 southeast of Challis.
12:38 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn was advised of water on the road near the intersection of Challis Creek and Stephens roads.
3:04 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of property damage on Main in Challis.
5:35 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to an accident near the O’Brien campground east of Stanley.
9:18 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at the Big Lost River lower campground in the Mackay area. The caller reported that a pickup was parked in a strange spot. The driver was fixing a flat.
10:54 p.m. Lightburn responded to a disturbance on Valley Road east of Challis.
Aug. 13
12:48 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell performed a civil standby on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
2:24 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of kids on ATVs speeding on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.
2:36 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident on U.S. 93 in the Mackay area.
5:15 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a motorcycle accident on U.S. 93 southeast of Challis.
5:53 p.m. Peterson responded to a break-in reported on Challis Creek Road.
7:49 p.m. Peterson was advised of a broken-down vehicle on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
10:16 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call in the Challis area.
Aug. 14
10:32 a.m. Maydole and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a motorcycle vs. deer accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Thompson Creek Road west of Clayton. According to the accident report, Michael L. Wendorf of Bend, Oregon, was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and hit a deer. He maintained control of the motorcycle until he came to a stop and then fell. He was transported to St. Luke’s hospital in Eagle.
10:23 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a family dispute at the Iron Creek campground southwest of Stanley.
Aug. 15
6:50 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer responded to a bear problem in the East Fork area.
3:30 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Round Valley Road in the Challis area.
3:45 p.m. Peterson responded to a request for a welfare check in the Watts Bridge area north of Challis.
Aug. 16
12:12 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on College Street in Mackay. The caller reported opening the gate and finding the dogs were gone. The dogs eventually made it home.
1:15 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a reported hit and run on Idaho 21 in the Stanley area.
1:56 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a business on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
3:40 p.m. Rosenkrance performed a civil standby on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
4:26 p.m. Lightburn responded to an alarm on Main street in Challis.
5:50 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers responded to a report of an injured hiker in the Cramer Lake area south of Stanley.
7:47 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 between Mackay and Arco.
Aug. 17
8:44 a.m. Lightburn responded to a report of property damage on Main street in Challis.
10:32 a.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh was advised of a moored boat at Redfish Lake that was sinking.
11:34 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a complaint in the Hell’s Roaring Lake area south of Stanley. The caller was concerned about a little car pulling a big boat getting stuck.
12:40 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of an overdue person in the Deadman Hole area south of Challis.
4:59 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of a stranded boat at Redfish Lake.
8:43 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of disorderly conduct on U.S. 93 at Custer Street in Mackay.
9:37 p.m. Pumphrey assisted Idaho State Police on Idaho 21 west of Stanley.
11:53 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a vehicle vs. elk accident on Idaho 75 northeast of Stanley.
Aug. 18
10:45 a.m. Lightburn responded to a complaint about a man drinking a beer with a dog in Challis city park.
11:28 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a low-flying airplane northwest of Mackay.
12:31 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in the Stanley area.
2:19 p.m. Lightburn responded to threats made at a campground on Garden Creek west of Challis.
4:09 p.m. Lightburn responded to a complaint about kids riding ATVs on a walking path on South Avenue in Challis.
6:42 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the Wild Horse Creek area west of Mackay.