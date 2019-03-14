March 3
1:49 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of a possible missing person from the Challis area.
March 4
11:51 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey made a welfare check on a Stanley area resident.
March 6
10:17 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to the Wagon Wheel Motel in Mackay where a theft was reported.
7:04 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a vehicle accident that caused damage to the Mackay Chevron station.
March 7
5:47 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn and an Idaho State Police trooper responded to a juvenile problem in Challis.
March 8
10:16 a.m. Lightburn arrested a person in Challis on a warrant.
3:25 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, the Challis ambulance crew and Pahsimeroi volunteer firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Pahsimeroi Valley near the intersection of Custer Road and U.S. Highway 93.
March 9
10:15 a.m. J.K. Mitchell was advised a passport had been lost on Main Street in Mackay.
4:34 p.m. Lightburn was notified of a possible drunken driver on U.S. 93 between Elk Bend and Ellis.
March 10
2:08 p.m. Maydole responded to a civil complaint on Crane Lane in Challis.