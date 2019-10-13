Sept. 23
8:34 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to an emergency transmitter call at Herd Creek south of Challis.
10:01 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell and Maydole responded to a report of a traffic hazard on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.
10:31 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to an auto rollover on Dredge Camp Road northeast of Stanley.
12:35 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance followed up on a report of a threat at Sammy’s Mini Mart in Mackay.
3:06 p.m. Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.
6:49 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of an overdue hunter at Van Horn Creek north of Challis.
Sept.24
11:25 a.m. Idaho State Police officers arrested someone for possession of drug paraphernalia in Custer County.
Sept. 25
6:58 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on River Run Road in Challis.
Sept. 26
11:50 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of property damage on Capital Avenue in Mackay.
1:20 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a dog at large on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
1:39 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of an accident at Sammy’s in Mackay.
2:19 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of disturbing the peace at Real Deal Smokehouse in Challis.
11:45 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a fight on 10th Street in Challis.
Sept. 27
10:21 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a complaint of water on the road near Mackay.
3:06 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of an overdue person on Trail Creek Road near Mackay.
3:40 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of assault at Bradley Boy Scout Camp northwest of Stanley.
4:17 p.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh responded to reports of trespassing and threatening calls at Bux’s Place in Challis.
4:18 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
6:34 p.m. Karl Stocker of the Forest Service responded to a report of a vehicle on a closed road near Mackay.
10:56 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report of trespassing near Pass Creek east of Mackay.
Sept. 28
7:07 a.m. Maydole responded to a report of a theft at the Family Dollar in Challis.
11:31 a.m. The Mackay ambulance and Mackay fire volunteers responded to a report of a rollover on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.
2:30 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer responded to a report of a bear problem in the East Fork area.
Sept. 29
10:24 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical alert call on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
8:23 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of an overdue person on Dagger Falls Campground northeast of Stanley.