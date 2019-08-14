July 29
9:16 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of a lost cellphone at the junction of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 93 south of Challis.
11:25 a.m. Maydole responded to a report of property damage at the Gateway MiniMart in Challis. According to Maydole’s accident report, Michael J. Covault of Richmond, Texas, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer. He pulled into the gas station and tore up the side of the trailer on the concrete barrier in front of the gas pump. Then, pulling into another pump, he broke an overhead light.
11:34 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a possible DUI on Idaho 75 in the Stanley area.
11:53 a.m. Pumphrey checked out an abandoned vehicle in the Nip and Tuck area north of Stanley.
1:52 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S 93 in the Challis area.
7:36 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 at Willow Creek Summit.
9:33 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of water on U.S. 93 in the Mackay area.
9:43 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of an injured elk on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
July 30
2:55 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of disturbing the peace on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
4:58 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of disturbing the peace on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
8:48 a.m. Rosenkrance and Mackay fire volunteers responded to a vehicle fire on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
10:46 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of water on U.S. 93 in the Challis area.
1:23 p.m. The Stanley ambulance and search and rescue volunteers were called out for an injured mountain biker on Grand Mogul Trail at Redfish Lake south of Stanley.
6:58 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was advised of an animal complaint on Third Street in Challis.
9:16 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of disturbing the peace on Valley Avenue in Challis.
10:10 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to an accident up Pass Creek Road east of Mackay.
10:28 p.m. A vehicle vs. deer accident on U.S. 93 three miles south of Mackay was reported.
July 31
12:06 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
2:39 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a noise complaint on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
3:30 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of threats made in the Darlington area.
6:22 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Apex Lane in Challis.
8:07 p.m. Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident and medical call on U.S. 93 near Ellis.
Aug. 1
11:31 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report that a firearm was being discharged at Stanley Lake.
5:43 p.m. Pumphrey assisted a motorist on Idaho 75 at the turnout for Cove Creek Hot Springs northeast of Stanley.
8:15 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of shots fired at Redfish Lake south of Stanley.
Aug. 2
10:23 a.m. Marine Deputy John Haugh assisted a rafter on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
2:23 p.m. Gilchrist and officials with the Sawtooth National Recreation Area were advised of a possible forest fire in the Stanley Lake area.
2:50 p.m. Lightburn responded to a possible DUI on Main street in Challis.
4:15 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of overdue hikers at Stanley Lake. The hikers were located.
4:25 p.m. Lightburn responded to a domestic disturbance on Main street in Challis.
6:41 p.m. Pumphrey, an Idaho State Police trooper and Stanley fire volunteers responded to a vehicle accident on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
11:23 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Idaho Rocky Mountain Ranch southeast of Stanley.
Aug. 3
2:52 p.m. Haugh and the Stanley ambulance responded to an injured person in the Stanley area.
7:37 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Redfish Lake Lodge.
8:05 p.m. Peterson responded to a civil complaint on Seventh Street in Challis.
8:19 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a vehicle off Idaho 75 in the Stanley area.
Aug. 4
5:40 a.m. Maydole and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident on Challis Creek Road. According to Lightburn’s accident report, Mary Mundy of Rigby was driving north in a 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer when she went off the road and hit rocks in the yard of Gregory Earle. She also hit a 2013 Ford Escape owned by Dina Fisher of Challis and pushed it into a 1996 Ford Explorer owned by Earle. Mundy was charged with driving under the influence.
10:18 a.m. Pumphrey assisted a motorist on Idaho 21 in the Stanley area.
10:21 a.m. Maydole performed a welfare check at Willow Creek Summit.
1:19 p.m. Maydole and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a gas leak on Challis Creek Road north of Challis.
1:29 p.m. Pumphrey, an ISP trooper and Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to a report of threats made with a gun on Idaho 21 in the Stanley area.
5:29 p.m. Pumphrey and Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in the Stanley area.
7:49 p.m. Pumphrey and Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho 21 north of the Trap Creek Campground northwest of Stanley.
10:14 p.m. Pumphrey assisted a motorist on Highway 75 near Stanley.