Aug. 5
7:36 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of an unwanted person on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
9 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a vehicle in the middle of the road on Banner Summit.
11:18 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 near Darlington.
4:26 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a reckless driver causing problems for the road and bridge crew in the Yankee Fork area.
7:30 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 in the Sawmill Gulch area northwest of Mackay.
Aug. 6
1:15 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a vehicle vs. deer accident on U.S. 93 near Challis.
9:38 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a theft reported at the Forest Service compound in Challis.
3:15 p.m. Water was reported on Challis Creek Road north of Challis.
5:30 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a brush fire reported in the Twin Bridges Creek area off Trail Creek Road west of Mackay.
Aug. 7
6:55 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a check on an abandoned trailer off Idaho Highway 21 in the Iron Creek Area west of Stanley.
11:57 a.m. Search and rescue volunteers assisted an injured person near Clayton.
2:10 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 at the Williams Creek Trailhead southeast of Stanley.
7:14 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of domestic battery on Green Lane in Challis.
Aug. 8
2:27 a.m. Peterson responded to a non-injury accident on Fourth Street in Challis. According to his accident report, Ashley M. Williams of Rexburg was driving a 2018 Dodge truck owned by Jacob Hyde of Shelley. As Williams was backing onto Fourth Street, she backed into a 2018 Dodge automobile owned by Preston Cutler of Challis, which was in the parking lot of a Main street business.
6:48 a.m. Reserve Deputy Chris Natoli responded to a report of battery on upper Main street in Challis.
10:16 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to an animal welfare call on Stephens Road north of Challis.
6:40 p.m. Lightburn responded to a parking complaint on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
Aug. 9
1:23 a.m. Lightburn was advised of a missing person in Challis. The case is closed.
2:06 p.m. J.R. Mitchell was advised of a reckless driver at Blue Mountain Pond in Challis, but he was unable to find the driver.
10:24 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Forest Service compound in Mackay.
11:16 p.m. J.K. Mitchell performed a traffic stop for driving under the influence on U.S. 93 at Artemesia Avenue in Mackay.
11:41 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a noise complaint on Critchfield Avenue and Airport Road in Stanley.
11:57 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at an establishment on upper Main street in Challis.
Aug. 10
10:42 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Homestead Lane in Stanley.
11:38 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
1:47 p.m. Maydole, J.K. Mitchell and Natoli responded to an automobile accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis. River rafters reported that a car had run off the road and the driver was not there. According to Maydole’s accident report, he contacted the driver, Michael D. Wheeler of Nampa, who said said he had been driving north when he swerved to miss a deer.
2:21 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Malcolm Clemenhagen was advised that a young sheep had been hit on Challis Creek Road north of Challis.
3:24 p.m. Natoli and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers responded to a brush fire on U.S. 93 at Ellis.
9:49 p.m. Lightburn and an Idaho State Police trooper made a traffic stop at the junction of U.S. 93 and Idaho 75 south of Challis.
10:29 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a dog bite at Redfish Lake.
10:51 p.m. J.K. Mitchell assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 near Darlington.
11:12 p.m. Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the golf course in Challis.
11:52 p.m. An ISP trooper and the Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 75 near Stanley.