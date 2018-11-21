Nov. 11
9:09 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of someone shooting from U.S. Highway 93 south of Mackay.
4:54 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was advised of the violation of a court order on U.S. 93 in Challis.
Nov. 12
4:24 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call in May.
4:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road.
Nov. 13
2:01 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call in the Watts Bridge area north of Challis.
Nov. 14
5:55 p.m. Coralea Breezley of Challis reported that she was driving on Challis Creek Road when a deer ran into her 2006 Hummer causing damage to the left front fender and driver’s door.
6:39 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an injured deer on Challis Creek Road north of Challis.
7:03 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of shots fired on U.S. 93 in Challis but was unable to find anything.
7:04 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a combative resident at the Antelope Creek Living Facility in Darlington.
Nov. 15
11:02 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Circle in Challis.
3:23 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a non-injury accident in the Jensen Springs area near Mackay.
4:59 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.
Nov. 16
1:04 p.m. Marlina Pfaff of Jackson, Wyoming, reported she was driving north on U.S. 93 when a black calf ran into the road south of Mackay. She hit the calf’s head and right shoulder with her 2008 Jeep Commander causing damage to the vehicle’s front bumper, driver’s side headlight housing and fender and driver’s door.
5:25 p.m. Rosenkrance and the Mackay Fire Department responded to a brush fire on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
Nov. 17
11:02 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon responded to a report of a dead deer in a yard on Third Street in Challis.
12:07 p.m. Peterson and Rosenkrance responded to a report of a gas drive-off from a location on U.S. 93 in Challis.