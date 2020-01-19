Dec. 30
11 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of four unwanted people on Rod and Gun Club Loop road near Challis.
Dec. 31
12:23 a.m. Deputies Matthew Williams and Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a 911 hangup on Bar Road in Mackay.
2:30 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of a theft on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
5:11 p.m. Maydole and Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of missing livestock near Challis.
9:52 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a non-injury accident on Bradbury Lane in Challis.
Jan. 1
12:40 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a slide off on Idaho Highway 75 east of Stanley.
Jan. 2
9:11 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of vandalism on Lower Stanley Road in Stanley.
Jan. 3
7:53 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Lane Bowman responded to a report of burglary on Main street in Challis.
8:32 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of found property on Main street in Challis.
5:35 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis
7:34 p.m. Williams and Rosenkrance responded to a report of a motorist in need of assistance on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
Jan. 4
9:50 a.m. Bowman and Lightburn responded to a report of unhealthy cows on U.S. 93 near Challis.
11:52 a.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance, Lightburn and Bowman responded to a report of a chimney fire on U.S. 93 near Challis.
12:10 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a non-injury accident on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
9:07 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Millick Lane in Challis.
Jan. 5
9:21 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on River Run Road in Challis.
10:40 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a slide off on Idaho Highway 21 northwest of Stanley.