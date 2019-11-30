Nov. 12
9:16 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a shooting complaint on Main street in Challis.
5:55 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a motorist needing assistance on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.
Nov. 13
8:01 a.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of a non-injury accident on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
Nov. 14
3:51 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of property damage on Rod and Gun Loop in Challis.
Nov. 15
10:58 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Piva Road in Challis.
11:02 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance investigated a report of child abuse at Copper Basin west of Mackay.
4:02 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 93 near Ellis.
6:07 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a public assist call at the Chevron gas station in Mackay.
11:10 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a noise complaint.
Nov. 16
11:02 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.
3:08 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Village Square Market in Challis.
5:22 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley firefighters responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 75 east of Stanley.
6:30 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.
10:00 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of trespassing at the Warm Springs guard station.
Nov. 17
7:24 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main street in Challis.