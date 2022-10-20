At 8:15 p.m. Oct. 11, 1993, Sandi Crane reported to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that she could not find her 9-year-old daughter Stephanie.
The girl had last been seen at the Challis Lanes bowling alley between 5 and 6 p.m. that evening.
Stephanie would have celebrated her 38th birthday on Sept. 28.
An Amber alert was not issued for Stephanie since those alerts didn't come into existence until 1996. Stephanie’s case wouldn't have met the criteria anyway. To issue an Amber alert, there has to be a belief that the child was abducted. A description of the child, the suspect and vehicle the suspect was driving are required.
Stephanie’s case would have fit the endangered missing persons alert that Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law this year.
Since no state or nationwide alert programs existed in 1993, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office relied on volunteers to hand out fliers and stuff envelopes with a flier and cover letter for a nationwide mailing. That month, Stephanie's case was featured on the TV show “America’s Most Wanted.”
In November 1993 the Braun Brothers held a benefit concert for the effort to find Stephanie. Her case was featured on the short-lived news magazine show “Front Page.”
In 2016 Stephanie's case was featured on Dateline’s online program “Cold Case Spotlight." That same year, employees in the Custer County Sheriff’s Office started reviewing and re-evaluating possible evidence and conducted interviews in other states.
In April 2018 Stephanie's case was featured on the Investigative Discovery Channel show “Disappeared.”
Stephanie’s case is still open and will remain open until she is found. Every tip that the Custer County Sheriff’s Office receives is followed up on.
Anyone with any information about Stephanie is asked to call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at 208-879-2232, or the Custer County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 208-879-5372, or send an email to stephaniecranetips@gmail.com. People can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-842-5678.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.