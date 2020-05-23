May 4
11:56 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medial call on Seventh Street in Challis.
3:03 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
8:04 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of battery on Piva Road in Challis.
May 5
7:13 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a stranded motorist on Bayhorse Road south of Challis.
May 7
2:02 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of possible child endangerment in the Challis area.
May 8
5:07 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main Street in May.
8:12 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a 911 hangup on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
12:14 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a civil dispute on Valley View Lane in Challis.
12:37 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of water on the road on U.S. 93 southeast of Mackay.
1:04 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Main in Challis.
4:35 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a truancy at Challis High School.
May 9
11:14 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of trespassing on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
5:04 p.m. Mackay fire volunteers and Rosenkrance responded to a report of a brush fire on Houston Road near Mackay.
8:29 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams and Mackay fire volunteers responded to a report of a fire at the fairgrounds in Mackay.