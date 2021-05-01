April 15
10:58 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and deputies Justin Mitchell and Shade Rosenkrance responded to a problem in the Challis area.
11:06 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call in the Challis area.
1:51 p.m. Rosenkrance and Mitchell responded to report of property damage on Wilson Road in Challis.
3:59 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Mercantile in Stanley.
5:08 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a chimney fire on Second Street in Challis.
7:53 p.m. Challis, Stanley and Clayton fire volunteers, Deputies Joel Peterson and Kyle O’Brien and the Stanley and Challis ambulances responded to a vehicle in the river on Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.
April 16
4:33 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of harassment on Third Street.
7:20 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on Fifth Street in Challis.
7:59 p.m. Peterson responded to a suspicious vehicle on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
10:01 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of vandalism on Sixth Street in Challis.
April 17
7:03 a.m. Gilchrist responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident in Grandview Canyon.
5:27 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of harassment at Blue Mountain pond in Challis.
7:07 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on Rod and Gun Club Loop in Challis.
April 18
8:35 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.
3:29 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho 75 near Clayton.
8:20 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to an accident at Pass Creek near Mackay.
April 20
12:33 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin served an arrest warrant from Twin Falls County at the Northgate motel in Challis.