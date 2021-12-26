Sheriff's report Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 138:11 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.11:13 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell and Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a probation violation reported on U.S. 93 in Challis. 3:39 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall was called to an accident on U.S. 93 in Leslie.Dec. 147:32 a.m. Gilchrist checked on an unwanted person on U.S. 93 in Challis.8:56 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a traffic hazard on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.9 p.m. Marshall responded to a disturbance on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.Dec. 1512:47 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted someone on Corrigan Lane in Challis.Dec. 1610:29 a.m. Peterson responded to vandalism reported at Challis city park. 4:47 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.9:59 p.m. Peterson responded to an assault reported at the Real Deal Smokehouse in Challis.Dec. 173:48 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an accident on Custer Street in Mackay.7:38 p.m. Marshall checked on a report of credit card fraud on Elm Avenue in Mackay.Dec. 188:35 a.m. Downey responded to an animal complaint on Valley Avenue in Challis.9:33 a.m. Downey responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Challis.5:06 p.m. Downey responded to a traffic complaint on Valley Avenue in Challis.Dec. 194:34 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ima Mine Way in May. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Challis Stanley Mackay Leslie May Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Parties in Tapp lawsuit discuss who should represent Fuhriman HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2021 All-Area Teams As pandemic wears down hospital staff, Utah town offers groceries to say thanks Bell, Teri Prudent, Brenda Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history Hurricanes are no match for INL scientist’s big dreams for a global nuclear future HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2021 8-Man All-Area Selections Evans, Denton Perez, Angelina Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.