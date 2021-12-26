Dec. 13

8:11 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

11:13 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell and Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a probation violation reported on U.S. 93 in Challis.

3:39 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall was called to an accident on U.S. 93 in Leslie.

Dec. 14

7:32 a.m. Gilchrist checked on an unwanted person on U.S. 93 in Challis.

8:56 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a traffic hazard on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.

9 p.m. Marshall responded to a disturbance on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.

Dec. 15

12:47 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted someone on Corrigan Lane in Challis.

Dec. 16

10:29 a.m. Peterson responded to vandalism reported at Challis city park.

4:47 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.

9:59 p.m. Peterson responded to an assault reported at the Real Deal Smokehouse in Challis.

Dec. 17

3:48 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an accident on Custer Street in Mackay.

7:38 p.m. Marshall checked on a report of credit card fraud on Elm Avenue in Mackay.

Dec. 18

8:35 a.m. Downey responded to an animal complaint on Valley Avenue in Challis.

9:33 a.m. Downey responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Challis.

5:06 p.m. Downey responded to a traffic complaint on Valley Avenue in Challis.

Dec. 19

4:34 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ima Mine Way in May.

