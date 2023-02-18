JAN. 23
8:15 a.m. A theft from a home on Ninth Street in Challis was reported.
9:49 a.m. Deputy Chris Harvey responded to an accident on Custer Street in Mackay.
10:05 a.m. A person was cited for a fish and game violation in the Spring Gulch area.
10:50 a.m. Deputy Gavin Jones checked on a report of counterfeit money presented at 7C Junction in Challis.
JAN. 24
8:13 a.m. Harvey assisted a motorist who was stranded on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
7:18 p.m. Someone was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after deputies responded to an accident near the Redstone Apartments in Challis.
JAN. 26
3:10 p.m. Trespassers were reported on Morgan Creek.
7:55 p.m. A vehicle reportedly slid off the road near the intersection of Bartlett Point and Trail Creek roads.
JAN. 27
2:14 p.m. A burglary was reported at the vacant, fire-damaged bowling alley in Challis.
JAN. 28
3:18 a.m. Deputies and Mackay ambulance volunteers responded to a report of an assault at Perk's Bar in Mackay.
4:55 p.m. Deputies were called to a home on Fish Hatchery Road near Mackay where a burglary was reported.
10:13 p.m. A trespasser was reported on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.
JAN. 29
2:34 p.m. Deputy Bryedon Brewer assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
JAN. 30
8:51 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road.
4:06 p.m. Fire and ambulance personnel responded to a fire reported at Bluff and Ninth streets in Challis.
8:20 p.m. An assault was reported on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
JAN. 31
5:30 p.m. A theft was reported near Challis.
FEB. 1
5:38 a.m. A vehicle reportedly slid off U.S. 93 near Mackay.
FEB. 2
1:43 p.m. Three deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Challis.
4:39 p.m. An accident was reported on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
FEB. 3
5:09 p.m. Someone complained about a dog running on Molly Lane in Challis.
7:20 p.m. Someone was arrested for having an open container of alcohol on Butte Avenue in Challis.
8:30 p.m. A driver struck an animal on U.S. 93 near Challis.
8:38 p.m. Someone reported they were assaulted at Perk's Bar in Mackay.
FEB. 4
7:26 a.m. A vehicle reportedly slid off Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
11:27 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Ninth Street.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.