March 4

7:55 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of possible trespassing on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

9:51 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Sawmill Station in Clayton.

6:05 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a possible domestic battery incident in a vehicle on U.S. 93 in Moore.

6:46 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a boulder on the road on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.

7:18 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a call about an unruly person at Redstone Apartments in Challis.

9:20 p.m. Rosenkrance and Butte County fire volunteers responded to a possible chimney fire on Capitol Avenue in Mackay. It was a false alarm.

March 5

12:50 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a possible scam on 10th Street in Challis.

2:07 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a loose dog on Skyline Drive in Mackay.

3:40 p.m. Lumpkin and Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Challis.

March 7

2:39 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a dispute in Challis.

March 8

1:51 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of aggravated battery on Custer Way in Mackay.

5:19 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Mountain Village bar in Stanley.

March 9

3:26 p.m. O’Brien and Boise County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible DUI in Stanley.

March 10

8:50 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a school bus violation at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Challis Creek Road in Challis.

9:15 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of threats at Challis High School.

