March 4
7:55 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of possible trespassing on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
9:51 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Sawmill Station in Clayton.
6:05 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a possible domestic battery incident in a vehicle on U.S. 93 in Moore.
6:46 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a boulder on the road on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
7:18 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a call about an unruly person at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
9:20 p.m. Rosenkrance and Butte County fire volunteers responded to a possible chimney fire on Capitol Avenue in Mackay. It was a false alarm.
March 5
12:50 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a possible scam on 10th Street in Challis.
2:07 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a loose dog on Skyline Drive in Mackay.
3:40 p.m. Lumpkin and Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Challis.
March 7
2:39 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a dispute in Challis.
March 8
1:51 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of aggravated battery on Custer Way in Mackay.
5:19 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Mountain Village bar in Stanley.
March 9
3:26 p.m. O’Brien and Boise County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible DUI in Stanley.
March 10
8:50 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a school bus violation at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Challis Creek Road in Challis.
9:15 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of threats at Challis High School.