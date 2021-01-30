Jan. 14
9:51 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
11:37 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a dispute on College Street in Mackay.
1:54 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of property damage in the Clayton area.
Jan. 15
12:42 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a dispute on College Street in Mackay.
2:41 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien and the Stanley ambulance responded to a report of a snowmobile accident near Stanley Lake.
Jan. 16
6:20 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.
Jan. 18
9:23 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey and the Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Hughes Circle in Stanley.
2:04 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.
Jan. 19
12:30 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of overdue people in the Stanley area.
8:06 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of custodial interference on Valley Avenue in Challis.
8:17 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted someone on College Street in Mackay.
9:02 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Road.
Jan. 20
6:52 p.m. Deputies Justin Mitchell, Williams and Rosenkrance assisted another agency in Darlington.
8:26 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.