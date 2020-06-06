May 18
4:48 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Main in Challis.
5:05 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of harassment in Lower Stanley.
May 19
3:29 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a juvenile problem on Rod and Gun Club Road in Challis.
6:35 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson, the Challis ambulance and Clayton and Challis fire volunteers responded to a lightning strike on Salmon River Drive in Clayton. Firefighters discovered it was an overloaded power line. No damage or injuries occurred.
9:23 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Valley Avenue in Challis.
10:14 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Critchfield Avenue in Stanley.
May 21
11:30 a.m. The Mackay ambulance and air ambulance members responded to a medical call in the Mackay area.
2:35 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on River Drive in Clayton.
3:17 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of vandalism on Piva Road in Challis.
May 22
3:54 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of traffic complaints and threats on Crows Nest Loop in Mackay.
10:56 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Summit Circle in Challis.
May 23
2:31 a.m. Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
3:12 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of trespassing on Warm Springs Road in Challis.
5:24 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an animal complaint on Custer Street in Mackay.
May 24
1:23 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
10:24 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of vehicle burglary at the Hell Roaring Lake trailhead southwest of Stanley.
4:03 p.m. Pumphrey helped another agency at the Smiley Creek Airport in Blaine County.
8:21 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Malm Lane near Challis.
9:14 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a missing person in the Stanley area.
9:53 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of an assault on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
10:34 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a motorist in need of assistance on U.S. 93 south of Challis.