MARCH 28
12:41 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person on River Run Road.
MARCH 29
11:22 a.m. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a report that property in Moore was damaged.
11:38 a.m. A disturbance was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
1:30 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Valley Road in Challis.
MARCH 30
3:16 p.m. A vehicle fire on Stephen’s Gulch was put out by Challis volunteer firefighters.
MARCH 31
2:50 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was sent to a dispute about water on Foothills Road in Challis.
9:14 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a call on U.S. 93.
5:05 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call at the Salmon River Clinic.
APRIL 1
11:27 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person on Apex Lane.
APRIL 2
1:41 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance checked on a report of a trespasser at the L7 Bar and Grill in Mackay.
2:16 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at the Pahsimeroi Cemetery.
4:38 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire on Summit Road.
APRIL 3
5:19 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers and Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an accident on U.S. 93.
1:13 p.m. A fire was reported near the Mackay Fish Hatchery.
6:19 p.m. Emergency responders were sent to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 near Challis.
APRIL 4
10 a.m. A theft in Mackay was reported to Downey.
10:14 a.m. Litter was reported on Saturday Mountain in Clayton.
11:09 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Foothills Road.
APRIL 5
8:41 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical emergency on Apex Lane.
APRIL 6
12:55 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
APRIL 7
7:23 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Third Street.
1:53 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of fraud that occurred on Hammond Lane.
APRIL 8
10:19 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Transportation Department were notified about rocks that had fallen into the driving lanes on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
12:53 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on U.S. 93.
12:54 p.m. Peterson assisted a stranded person on Road Creek near Clayton.
7:10 p.m. Downey was called to a disturbance on Wilson Road in Challis.
APRIL 9
6:25 a.m. Rosenkrance checked on an alarm going off at a business on Main Street in Mackay.
APRIL 10
8:50 p.m. Ambulance and fire volunteers responded to an accident about 13 miles up East Fork Road.