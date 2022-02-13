2:42 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were sent on a medical call to Third Street.
6:29 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were sent on a medical call to East Fork Road.
FEB. 1
6:31 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were called to an incident on Idaho Highway 75.
6:53 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were called to assist a person on Challis Creek Road.
11:49 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Bluff Avenue.
1:50 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient from the health center to Salmon.
FEB. 2
11:39 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Wilson Road.
FEB. 3
5:54 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on a report of an unwanted person at a building on Main in Challis.
8:50 p.m. A hit and run accident was reported on Main Street in Mackay.
FEB. 4
12:04 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 21.
5:13 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Valley Avenue.
FEB. 5
11:25 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were sent to Crane Lane on a medical call.
5:39 p.m. Volunteers with the Clayton and Challis fire departments and the Challis ambulance checked on a report of smoke and a possible plane accident at Squaw Creek and Kinnikinnick Ridge near Clayton. No smoke or aircraft were found by emergency responders.
6:53 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Butte Avenue.