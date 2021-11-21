Nov. 8

11:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.

Nov. 9

8:05 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Stephens Road in Challis.

10:58 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien checked out an abandoned vehicle on Wall Street in Stanley.

11:20 a.m. O’Brien checked out an abandoned vehicle on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.

3:10 p.m. O’Brien was notified of an overdue person in Stanley.

Nov. 10

4:44 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Buckboard Lane in Challis.

5:06 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Wagon Wheel Motel and RV Park in Mackay.

7:35 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.

Nov. 11

1:19 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.

7 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 in Challis.

Nov. 12

2:01 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.

8:27 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.

7:29 p.m. Downey responded to a report of harassment at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.

8:32 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to a noise complaint on Barton Flat Road in Mackay.

Nov. 13

10:32 a.m. Rosenkrance checked on a report of suspicious circumstances on Mine Hill Road in Mackay.

3:25 p.m. Marshall, the Challis ambulance and Clayton fire volunteers were called to an accident on Idaho 75 near Clayton.

3:41 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted someone in Lower Stanley.

Nov. 14

11:05 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of property damage on Peregrine Place in Challis.

11:47 a.m. Marshall checked a report of an overdue person on 11th Street in Challis.

4:50 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 21 in Stanley.

5:30 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

Tags

Recommended for you