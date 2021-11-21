Sheriff's report Nov 21, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 811:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.Nov. 9 8:05 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Stephens Road in Challis.10:58 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien checked out an abandoned vehicle on Wall Street in Stanley.11:20 a.m. O’Brien checked out an abandoned vehicle on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.3:10 p.m. O’Brien was notified of an overdue person in Stanley.Nov. 104:44 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Buckboard Lane in Challis.5:06 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Wagon Wheel Motel and RV Park in Mackay.7:35 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.Nov. 111:19 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.7 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 in Challis. Nov. 122:01 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.8:27 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.7:29 p.m. Downey responded to a report of harassment at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.8:32 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to a noise complaint on Barton Flat Road in Mackay.Nov. 1310:32 a.m. Rosenkrance checked on a report of suspicious circumstances on Mine Hill Road in Mackay.3:25 p.m. Marshall, the Challis ambulance and Clayton fire volunteers were called to an accident on Idaho 75 near Clayton.3:41 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted someone in Lower Stanley.Nov. 1411:05 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of property damage on Peregrine Place in Challis.11:47 a.m. Marshall checked a report of an overdue person on 11th Street in Challis.4:50 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 21 in Stanley.5:30 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Mackay Ellis Stanley Challis Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Jensen, Janelle Ten more die from COVID-19 in eastern Idaho Beck, Floyd HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby captures 5A state title with win over Highland Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history Prestwich, Verdell HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Why Skyline's 2021 state title meant a little more to the program Local trucking company engulfed in early morning fire Idaho Reps. Simpson, Fulcher vote against 'Build Back Better' bill, raise specter of socialism Diaz-Lee, Julie Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.