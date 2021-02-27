Feb. 11

8:43 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.

10:10 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a complaint about livestock on Custer Road in May.

7:28 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a DUI in the Mackay area.

8:08 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

8:30 p.m. The Butte County Sheriff Office responded to a report of an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.

Feb. 12

7:31 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

8:34 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a cow on the road on U.S. 93 in Darlington.

9:57 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.

Feb. 13

4:32 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a possible DUI on Wall Street in Stanley.

8:13 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an accident on Burstedt Lane outside Challis.

Feb. 14

1:35 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

4:11 p.m. O’Brien assisted another agency near Stanley Lake.

Feb. 15

3:56 a.m. Williams assisted people at Pass Creek near Mackay.

11:51 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sixth Street in Challis.

Feb. 16

4:28 p.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell and Gilchrist responded to an alarm on Main in Challis.

Feb. 17

7:21 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Old Loop Road in Mackay.

9:10 a.m. Lumpkin responded to an animal complaint on Hotsprings Road in Challis.

10:47 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on Main in Challis.

