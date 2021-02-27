Feb. 11
8:43 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
10:10 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a complaint about livestock on Custer Road in May.
7:28 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a DUI in the Mackay area.
8:08 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
8:30 p.m. The Butte County Sheriff Office responded to a report of an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
Feb. 12
7:31 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
8:34 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a cow on the road on U.S. 93 in Darlington.
9:57 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.
Feb. 13
4:32 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a possible DUI on Wall Street in Stanley.
8:13 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an accident on Burstedt Lane outside Challis.
Feb. 14
1:35 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
4:11 p.m. O’Brien assisted another agency near Stanley Lake.
Feb. 15
3:56 a.m. Williams assisted people at Pass Creek near Mackay.
11:51 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sixth Street in Challis.
Feb. 16
4:28 p.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell and Gilchrist responded to an alarm on Main in Challis.
Feb. 17
7:21 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Old Loop Road in Mackay.
9:10 a.m. Lumpkin responded to an animal complaint on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
10:47 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on Main in Challis.