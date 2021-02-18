Feb. 4
7:34 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Avenue in Challis.
2:10 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a traffic complaint on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.
10:20 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson and Challis fire volunteers responded to an accident on Watts Bridge near Challis.
Feb. 5
6:03 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
11:45 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at the White Knob Motel in Mackay.
2:40 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
3:41 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to medical call on Third Street in Challis.
Feb. 6
1:22 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Stanley ice rink.
2:58 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to an alarm on Merrit Lane in Stanley.
4:22 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an auto-vs-snowmobile accident on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
8:48 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the snowmobile trail near the Stanley ice rink.
10:15 p.m. The Mackay ambulance and Deputy Matt Williams responded to a medical call on Rose Avenue in Mackay.
10:54 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of custodial interference on Clinic Road in Challis.
Feb. 8
9:28 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
10:18 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.
2:19 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien issued a citation for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
Feb. 10
7:11 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on North Avenue in Challis.
11:48 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted someone on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
Feb. 11
8:43 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 21 in Stanley.
10:10 a.m. Lumpkin responded to an animal complaint on Custer Road in May.
7:32 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a DUI in the Mackay area.
8:08 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
8:30 p.m. Butte County deputies responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.