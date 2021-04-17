April 1
6:33 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
April 2
10:20 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to an open door at a business on Main in Challis.
2:41 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to an injured person on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
2:43 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a non-injury accident at the Gateway MiniMart in Challis.
6:18 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a person stuck in the snow near Stanley Lake.
April 3
4 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Sixth Street in Challis.
7:59 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a domestic battery in the Mackay area.
10:47 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson assisted someone on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
April 4
11:54 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Village Inn Motel in Challis.
9:39 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a call on Lodgepole Lane in Stanley.
9:45 p.m. Williams responded to a report of vandalism on Beverland Road in Mackay.
April 5
12:17 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
9:48 a.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of a fire on Main in Challis. It turned out to be a false alarm.
12:37 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a non-injury accident on Morgan Creek Road near Challis.
3:44 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
April 6
12:22 p.m. Challis and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers responded to a fire near Ellis.
3:09 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
April 7
9:48 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of property damage on Valley Road in Challis.
8:19 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Butte Avenue in Challis.