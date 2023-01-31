JAN. 9
3:47 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Ninth Street.
10:28 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Ninth Street.
11:25 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at the Salmon River Clinic.
11:48 p.m. Deputies Gavin Jones and Jordan Kunkel arrested someone for driving under the influence near the Northgate Motel in Challis.
JAN. 10
8:16 a.m. Someone complained to the sheriff of harassment.
4:25 p.m. A theft was reported on Pine Street in Mackay.
5:13 p.m. Kunkel checked on a theft reported on East Fork Road.
8:29 p.m. An auto slid off the road on U.S. Highway 93 near Darlington.
JAN. 11
12:21 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at Mountain Village lodge.
JAN. 12
2:04 p.m. Deputy Chris Harvey checked on a report that someone was shooting a gun along U.S. 93 near Mackay.
JAN. 13
6:49 a.m. North Custer ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
JAN. 15
12:43 p.m. Items were reported stolen from an auto on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
8:37 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road.
JAN. 16
8:17 p.m. Someone reported an incident of animal cruelty on Sixth Street in Challis.
JAN. 17
1:10 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Apex Lane.
JAN. 18
1:35 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen in Challis.
JAN. 20
10:55 a.m. Someone reported being harassed in Mackay.
JAN. 21
3:39 p.m. Jones cited someone for driving recklessly on U.S. 93 in Challis.
8:26 p.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts checked on a report that shots had been fired on Homestead Road in Stanley.
JAN. 22
9:57 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Valley Road.
11:44 p.m. Deputies Jones and Kunkel arrested someone after responding to a report of battery on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
