July 25
5:16 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a noise complaint at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.
4:45 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Lilly Pond Trail near Stanley.
4:52 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of harassment on Bartlett Point Road in Mackay.
6:49 p.m. Rosenkrance and Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of an overdue person in the Mackay area.
7:48 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an overdue person at Wild Horse Canyon near Mackay.
7:55 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien and Idaho State Police officers responded to a report of a fight at Redfish Lake Lodge in Stanley.
11:15 p.m. Williams responded to a noise complaint at Tourist Park in Mackay.
11:22 p.m. Williams responded to a report of underage drinking at Ken’s Club in Mackay.
July 26
7:37 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Alturus Lake in Blaine County.
9:30 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a civil complaint on 3700 North in Mackay.
July 27
7:25 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a possible drunk driver on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
12:03 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
July 28
1:34 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a juvenile problem at the Wildhorse Campground in Mackay.
2:06 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 93 in Challis.
2:47 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver near the Challis Community Event Center.
4:51 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of animal cruelty on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
July 29
11:59 a.m. Williams responded to a report of property damage on Summit Circle in Mackay.
5:39 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a theft on Old Loop Road in Mackay.
6:32 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a reckless juvenile on Seventh Street in Challis.
7:43 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 21 in Stanley.
10:27 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Upper Hotsprings Road in Challis.
July 30
6:25 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of trespassing on U.S. 93 in Challis.
6:59 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
8:45 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Trail Creek Road in Mackay.
10:11 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main Street in May.
10:18 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Stanley Lake.
3:16 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
7:24 p.m. Peterson and officers from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic battery on Woods Lane in May.
10:50 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Village Court in Challis.
July 31
12:28 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
6:14 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.
8:03 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of an alarm on Critchfield Avenue in Stanley.
10:58 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of battery at the Mount Borah trailhead.
11:22 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a report of an injured person in the Redfish Lake area.
12:20 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of property damage on Stephen’s Gulch in Challis.
2:55 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a person harassing people on Fourth Street in Challis.
4:15 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of a boat violation on Redfish Lake.
9:01 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a theft.
10:53 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
11:38 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of threats at the Sunny Gulch Campground near Stanley.
Aug. 1
4:54 a.m. Pumphrey responded to an alarm at the Mountain Village Sinclair station in Stanley. An employee improperly set the alarm, causing it to go off.
8:36 a.m. Haugh responded to a report of an overdue plane at the Stanley Airport.
9:22 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on Idaho 75 near Sunbeam.
10:23 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an accident on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.
7:21 p.m. Pumphrey and Idaho State Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident in Lower Stanley.
9:12 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of trespassing on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
9:22 p.m. Pumphrey assisted a motorist when a kayak fell off a vehicle roof on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
9:58 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
10:21 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an assault at the Mount Borah trailhead.
10:57 p.m. The Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of an electrical pole fire on Valley Road in Challis. A transformer blew and set a small patch of grass on fire, which the firefighters quickly put out.
Aug. 2
1:40 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of a noise complaint on Ramshorn Lane in Challis.
11:52 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho 75 near Challis.
12:51 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of an unlocked business on Main in Challis.
2:06 p.m. O’Brien assisted a motorist on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
4:30 p.m. Gilchrist assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
8:01 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on East Fork Road in Challis.