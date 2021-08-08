July 22
9:39 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a complaint about water on Wrangler Lane in Challis.
1:20 p.m. Downey responded to an accident at Village Square in Challis.
1:24 p.m. Deputies Kyle O’Brien and Downey responded to an overdue person in Clayton.
1:39 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a complaint water on the road on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
4:36 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a vehicle burglary at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.
6:57 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on North Avenue in Challis.
9:39 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.
July 23
11:44 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a reported theft on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
2:08 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 75 near Challis.
2:35 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to an injured person on Main in Challis.
5:12 p.m. Downey responded to a reported theft on U.S. 93 in Challis.
8:11 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Redfish Lake Lodge.
July 24
12:29 a.m. Downey responded to a reported assault near Challis.
2:44 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
8:32 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of reckless driving on Idaho 75 in Clayton.
10:30 a.m. Rosenkrance and the Mackay ambulance responded to an accident on Trail Creek Road.
2:50 p.m. Peterson responded to a reported assault at Living Waters Ranch in Challis.
9:55 p.m. Pumphrey and Idaho State Police officers responded to a disturbance near Alturus Lake in Blaine County.
July 25
12:37 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a trespassing incident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
11:49 a.m. The Stanley ambulance assisted an injured person.
4:08 p.m. The Stanley ambulance assisted an injured person at Redfish Lake.
July 26
11:52 a.m. O’Brien checked out a report of suspicious circumstances on Sawtooth Ridge Road near Stanley.
1:38 p.m. Peterson responded to a break-in reported on Fifth Street in Challis.
5:29 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.
8:35 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Smiley Creek Lodge near Stanley.
July 27
8:58 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell assisted someone on Fifth Street in Challis.
11:08 a.m. Mitchell responded to an animal call on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.
12:59 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
4:57 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in Blaine County.
July 28
3:04 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of threats at the Stanley Museum.
4:52 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Round Valley Road in Challis.
5:47 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a theft at Park Creek Campground near Mackay.
8:26 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.