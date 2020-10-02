Sept. 14
8:01 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of an accident that occurred the night before on Salmon Street in Mackay.
8:50 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
12:36 p.m. Sawtooth National Recreation Area workers responded to a report of a fire on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley. The fire broke out near Trap Creek and firefighters had it contained by Sept. 28.
Sept. 15
10:02 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of harassment at the Valley Road trailer park in Challis.
4:04 p.m. Gilchrist and O’Brien responded to a report of theft on East Fork Road in Clayton.
4:23 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a cow that had been shot in the Pahsimeroi area.
5:33 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted another agency on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.
9:47 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.
Sept. 16
12:43 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an alarm at the Stinker Station in Challis. Peterson said employees left a fan running and it blew into a banner, setting off the alarm.
6 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of shots fired in the Bayhorse Lake area. Someone was shooting targets on their property, Peterson said.
Sept. 17
8:20 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a juvenile problem at Mackay High School.
8:37 a.m. Mitchell responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Mackay High School.
1:45 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
4:10 p.m. Peterson responded to a civil complaint in Custer County.
Sept. 18
8:19 a.m. Downey responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Idaho 75 in Clayton.
11:24 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of an animal on the highway on Idaho 21 near Stanley.
Sept. 19
12:16 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a problem at Papa Brunee’s in Stanley.
4:21 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of an intoxicated man at the Mine Shaft restaurant in Mackay.
4:25 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Cottonwood Campground near Challis.
6:13 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a stolen animal on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
Sept. 20
1:24 p.m. Gilchrist and Downey responded to a report of a break in on Seventh Street in Challis.
2:15 p.m. Stanley fire volunteers responded to an alarm on Niece Avenue in Stanley. Someone was cooking bacon and set off the alarm, which automatically sent out an alert to firefighters. No one was hurt and nothing damaged.
5:12 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a report of an injured person in the Redfish Lake area.
8:02 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Thompson Creek Mine.