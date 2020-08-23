Aug. 3
12:20 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance assisted the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in Darlington.
8:20 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey and Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist served an arrest warrant on Main in Challis.
8:54 a.m. Gilchrist and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a juvenile problem on Meadow Road in Challis.
9:34 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien, Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to a report of an accident near Stanley Lake.
Aug. 4
10:17 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of property damage in the Leslie area.
11:58 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of harassment near Mackay.
2:36 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a theft on Franklin Canyon Road in Mackay.
6:06 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of of trespassing at the Village Inn in Challis.
Aug. 5
10:43 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of child neglect on Second Street in Challis.
10:42 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Sockeye Campground near Stanley Lake.
Aug. 6
4:04 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a non-injury accident at the Lower Stanley Country Store.
Aug. 7
10:22 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
10:58 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of trespassing on White Knob Street in Mackay.
2:35 p.m. Rosenkrance, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of an accident on U.S. 93 in Challis.
5:05 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an alarm on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
7:23 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
8:51 p.m. Williams responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Mackay Reservoir.
Aug. 8
1:13 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in the Redfish Lake area.
3:25 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a battery incident in Obsidian.
8:52 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Village Court in Challis.
7:22 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a civil complaint at the Decker Flats Campground near Stanley.
8:38 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 93 in Challis.
9:42 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Sawmill Station in Clayton.
Aug. 9
3:46 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a noise complaint on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
7:32 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
8:32 a.m. O’Brien assisted another agency near Banner Summit.
8:38 a.m. O’Brien, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.
7:46 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an hit-and-run accident at the Kane Lake Trailhead near Stanley.