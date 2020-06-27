June 8
11:20 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin assisted a motorist near Willow Creek Summit.
1:45 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to a report of a rolled vehicle on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley. The driver failed to pay attention and went off the road. No medical services were needed.
2:50 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of reckless UTV driving on Nip and Tuck Road in Stanley.
11:03 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of overdue people along the Salmon River in Custer County.
11:32 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of child abuse at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
June 9
2:58 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a phone scam on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
3:38 p.m. Deputies Justin Mitchell and Matt Williams responded to a report of an alarm on Main in Challis. Maintenance workers accidentally set off the alarm at the Bureau of Land Management office while working.
5:46 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of theft on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
June 10
11:37 a.m. Williams responded to a report of an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
6:48 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey and Sawtooth National Recreation Area workers responded to a report of a forest fire on the the ridgeline above Stanley. There was no forest fire but smoke from a planned burn blew over the ridgeline, giving the appearance that trees were on fire.
June 11
10:24 a.m. Lumpkin and Mitchell responded to a report of a plume of smoke near Challis Hot Springs. Workers at the hot springs told the sheriff someone across the river was burning weeds. Lumpkin said the fire burned for 30 minutes and then went out.
10:56 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a parking complaint on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
11:34 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Northgate Inn in Challis.
2:15 p.m. Lumpkin and Mitchell responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Mosquito Flat area near Challis.
June 12
12:35 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
10:44 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a vehicle blocking an alley on Bluff Avenue in Challis.
2:35 p.m. South Custer Rural Fire volunteers responded to a report of a brush fire on U.S. 93 southeast of Mackay. Fire Chief Randy Ivie said it was a small fire that bystanders had out by the time firefighters arrived.
3:48 p.m. Peterson responded to a civil complaint on Custer Road in May.
June 13
1:33 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Salmon River Campground near Stanley.
2:03 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of property damage on Mine Hill Road in Mackay.
June 14
2:12 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of reckless driving on River Bend Road in Mackay.
4:17 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
5:10 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a juvenile problem on College Street in Mackay.
7:48 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a medical emergency in the Mackay area.