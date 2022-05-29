5:05 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew was sent to a medical call on Round Valley Road.
MAY 11
12:05 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey reported an accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
MAY 12
10:17 a.m. Deputies Shade Rosenkrance and Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a vehicle that had jackknifed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Fish Hatchery Road near Mackay.
MAY 13
9:20 a.m. Rosenkrance checked out a traffic complaint on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.
1:51 p.m. Pumphrey was called to an accident on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
4:15 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson checked on a report of smoke along U.S. 93 near Challis. It was a controlled burn.
7:55 p.m. A burglary was reported at 7C Storage in Mackay.
9:51 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from someone on Dredge Camp Road at Sunbeam.
MAY 14
4:13 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a call in the Valley trailer park in Challis.
6:22 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a call on Third Street in Challis.
MAY 16
8:56 a.m. Someone on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley reported they’d been threatened.
2:58 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall assisted with traffic control at a crash at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Fish Hatchery Road near Mackay.
MAY 18
3 p.m. Theft from property on Road Creek was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
4:37 p.m. Challis firefighters, ambulance workers and Deputies Peterson and O’Brien were called to an accident on U.S. 93 a few miles south of Challis.
MAY 21
4:36 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue.
9:27 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street in Mackay.
12:08 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Hotsprings Road.
1:35 p.m. A theft at Ivie’s Market in Mackay was reported.
6:39 p.m. A trespasser was reported at Perk’s Bar in Mackay.
MAY 22
2:19 p.m. Rosenkrance checked on a report of suspicious circumstances on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
4:37 p.m. Firefighters from Challis and Pahsimeroi and Challis ambulance workers assisted Lemhi County officials where a vehicle ended up in the Salmon River near the border of Custer and Lemhi counties.