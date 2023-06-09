MAY 87:05 a.m. A one-car accident was reported on Morgan Creek Road.
4:15 p.m. Challis and Clayton firefighters responded to a report of a fire at Idaho Highway 75 and Bayhorse Road.
MAY 10
9:21 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call at Sawmill Station RV park in Clayton.
12:10 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Valley Road.
2:52 p.m. A one-car accident was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
MAY 11
12:14 a.m. Deputies responded to a fight on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
10:25 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call in Valley Creek.
MAY 12
6:58 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call in May.
8:07 a.m. Someone reported a theft at a home on Valley Road in Challis.
4:14 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers were called to Lombard Trail near Challis.
MAY 13
2:12 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on U.S. 93.
7:53 p.m. Someone on Pleasant Avenue in Challis reported they’d been threatened.
MAY 15
5:59 p.m. Mackay ambulance volunteers responded to an accident at the Mackay rodeo grounds.
MAY 16
12:38 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Hunter Lane.
4:42 p.m. A break-in was reported at the closed Village Square in Challis.
10:08 p.m. A driver struck a deer on U.S. 93 near Challis.
MAY 17
7:09 p.m. Challis and Clayton firefighters responded to a fire on Idaho 75 near Clayton.
MAY 18
3:28 p.m. Deputy Ethan Kelly responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
6:04 p.m. Deputy Jordan Kunkel handled a possession of marijuana report at Bux’s Place.
MAY 20
6:22 p.m. Someone on Second Street in Challis filed a complaint.
7:40 p.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts cited someone for trespassing in a city park in Stanley.
10:23 p.m. Someone reported something suspicious on Ninth Street in Challis.
10:37 p.m. Pitts discovered someone camping illegally near Stanley.
MAY 21
9:13 p.m. Someone in Challis reported they’d been threatened.
