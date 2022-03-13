FEB. 28

10:14 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the clinic.

1:54 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell checked on alarm at a home on Elm Avenue in Mackay.

2:43 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Bluebird Lane.

MARCH 1

12:50 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was told about a prowler at Redstone Apartments in Challis.

6:16 p.m. Peterson checked out a report that someone had been bitten by an animal on South Avenue in Challis.

6:55 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were called to River Drive in Clayton.

MARCH 4

10:36 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Chukar Lane in Clayton.

10:26 p.m. Downey checked on a report of a dispute on Challis Creek Road.

Tags

Recommended for you