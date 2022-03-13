FEB. 28
10:14 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the clinic.
1:54 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell checked on alarm at a home on Elm Avenue in Mackay.
2:43 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Bluebird Lane.
MARCH 1
12:50 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was told about a prowler at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
6:16 p.m. Peterson checked out a report that someone had been bitten by an animal on South Avenue in Challis.
6:55 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were called to River Drive in Clayton.
MARCH 4
10:36 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Chukar Lane in Clayton.
10:26 p.m. Downey checked on a report of a dispute on Challis Creek Road.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.