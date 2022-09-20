AUG. 30
10:21 a.m. A theft was reported at the Holiday Loge Motel in Challis.
3:40 p.m. Challis firefighters, ambulance workers and Deputy Gavin Jones responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75.
AUG. 31
11:19 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person.
1:58 p.m. Stanley search and rescue and ambulance volunteers assisted with an air ambulance call.
2:31 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers took a patient from the clinic to the airport.
7:45 p.m. A theft was reported at the 7C storage units in Mackay.
8:37 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were called to assist someone at a home in Valley Creek.
SEPT. 3
9:12 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue.
7:40 p.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts checked on a report of a shooting near Sunbeam.
SEPT. 4
9:08 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 93.
10:19 a.m. A break-in was reported at a business on Pine Street in Mackay.
4:27 p.m. Mackay fire and ambulance volunteers were called to an accident on U.S. 93.
6:43 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at the Sawtooth Hotel.
SEPT. 5
12:19 p.m. Deputy Chris Harvey checked on a report of a mean dog in Mackay.
1:18 p.m. An assault was reported at Bux’s Place. in Challis.
2:23 p.m. Pahsimeroi and Challis volunteer firefighters were called to a grass fire along U.S. 93 in Lemhi County.
SEPT. 6
11:08 a.m. Fish and Game Officer Matt Cahoon checked on a report of a sick deer on Sixth Street in Challis.
12:46 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Main street.
5:36 p.m. An incident of harassment was reported near Dredge Camp Road.
5:39 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were called to a motorcycle accident on U.S. 93 in Lemhi County.
11:24 p.m. Jones responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a cow on U.S. 93 near Challis.
SEPT. 7
7:31 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to an alarm on Skyline Drive.
SEPT. 8
11:38 a.m. An unwanted person was reported at the Village Inn Motel in Challis.
7:39 p.m. A storage unit in Round Valley Storage was reportedly broken into.
SEPT. 9
6:39 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin checked on a report that people were flying drones from the Challis Airport.
2:52 p.m. Illegal dumping was reported on Kootenai street in Challis.
6:27 p.m. A break-in was reported on Valley Avenue in Challis.
SEPT. 10
11:57 a.m. Mackay ambulance and fire volunteers responded to an auto accident on U.S. 93.
4:38 p.m. Cahoon checked on a report of an illegal campfire near Watts Bridge along U.S. 93.
6:02 p.m. Pitts checked on a report that people were shooting guns from a road in Stanley.