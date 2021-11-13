Nov. 1

1 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to a complaint on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.

Nov. 2

12:39 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted someone on U.S. 93 in Challis.

1:22 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Butte Avenue in Challis.

2:43 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

4:02 p.m. Downey responded to a theft reported on Third Street in Challis.

Nov. 3

8:54 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted another agency near Fisher Creek.

10:32 a.m. Downey responded to a report of harassment at the Challis Roadhouse.

3:30 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and Marshall responded to a problem at Mackay High School.

7:56 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted someone at Mackay Reservoir.

Nov. 4

2:38 a.m. Downey checked on a report that someone had run away on Stephens Road in Challis.

9:38 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey checked on an abandoned vehicle on Wall Street in Mackay.

9:46 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin checked on an abandoned vehicle on Main in Challis.

12:22 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an animal complaint on Foothills Road in Challis.

10 p.m. Peterson, the Challis ambulance and Clayton and Challis fire volunteers responded to a fatal accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.

Nov. 5

7:16 p.m. Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.

10:31 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted another agency.

Nov. 6

1:32 p.m. Rosenkrance checked out property damage on Spruce Street in Mackay.

Nov. 7

12:18 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a trespass report on Trail Creek Road.

6:20 p.m. Marshall responded to an accident outside the White Knob Motel and RV Park south of Mackay.

