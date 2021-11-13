Sheriff's report Nov 13, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 11 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to a complaint on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.Nov. 2 12:39 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted someone on U.S. 93 in Challis.1:22 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Butte Avenue in Challis.2:43 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.4:02 p.m. Downey responded to a theft reported on Third Street in Challis.Nov. 38:54 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted another agency near Fisher Creek.10:32 a.m. Downey responded to a report of harassment at the Challis Roadhouse.3:30 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and Marshall responded to a problem at Mackay High School.7:56 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted someone at Mackay Reservoir.Nov. 4 2:38 a.m. Downey checked on a report that someone had run away on Stephens Road in Challis.9:38 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey checked on an abandoned vehicle on Wall Street in Mackay.9:46 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin checked on an abandoned vehicle on Main in Challis.12:22 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an animal complaint on Foothills Road in Challis.10 p.m. Peterson, the Challis ambulance and Clayton and Challis fire volunteers responded to a fatal accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.Nov. 57:16 p.m. Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.10:31 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted another agency.Nov. 61:32 p.m. Rosenkrance checked out property damage on Spruce Street in Mackay.Nov. 712:18 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a trespass report on Trail Creek Road.6:20 p.m. Marshall responded to an accident outside the White Knob Motel and RV Park south of Mackay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Challis Mackay Stanley Clayton Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby wins in OT; Blackfoot falls in OT in state semifinals HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nuclear all-conference football team named HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look at all six District 6 semifinal contests Legislators speak about implications of new legislative map Idaho Falls school board approves creation of career and technical education center South Fork fish survey shows numbers slightly down Fish and Game Commission to consider grizzly delisting, Henry's Lake season Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena Clayton man dies in auto crash Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly crashed into other driver on purpose Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.