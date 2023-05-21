APRIL 24
8:41 a.m. An auto accident was reported on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
7:44 p.m. An auto accident was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near Pass Creek near Leslie.
10:17 p.m. A hit and run accident was reported on Main Street in Mackay.
APRIL 25
8:51 a.m. A youth at Mackay High School was found with vaping materials.
2:02 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Main street.
11 p.m. Someone was arrested on Second Street in Challis for disturbing the peace and damaging property.
APRIL 26
9:20 a.m. Challis ambulance workers assisted an injured person on Challis Creek Road.
11:34 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Valley Road.
2:02 p.m. Challis ambulance workers assisted an injured person on U.S. 93.
5:57 p.m. A motorcycle was reported stolen on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
APRIL 27
8:50 p.m. Someone reported something suspicious on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.
APRIL 28
8:11 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call in May.
10:16 a.m. Someone reported a dog bit them in Mackay.
1:53 p.m. A person was reported missing in Clayton.
APRIL 29
12:16 a.m. Someone was arrested for DUI at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Dump Road in Challis.
2:09 a.m. Someone was arrested for DUI on Challis Creek Road.
4:58 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call at the bison jump along Idaho 75.
7 p.m. Deputies were called to an argument on Main street in Challis.
9:38 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen in Darlington.
MAY 1
8:55 a.m. Challis ambulance and fire crews responded to a one-car rollover on U.S. 93 at Penal Gulch.
1:05 p.m. Someone reported an incident of fraud in May.
4:23 p.m. Challis firefighters responded to a fire on U.S. Highway 93.
5:07 p.m. A theft was reported from 7C Storage in Mackay.
5:13 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Third Street.
MAY 2
Noon Stanley volunteer firefighters responded to a fire on Merritt Lane in Stanley.
2:18 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Bluff Avenue.
5:39 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road.
6:54 p.m. Deputy Jordan Kunkel helped a driver who had run out of gas on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
MAY 3
1:26 p.m. Deputy Bryedon Brewer checked into a reported water dispute near Mackay.
MAY 4
6:35 p.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts assisted a driver on Idaho 21 near Stanley.
MAY 5
4:35 p.m. An assault was reported at Perk's Bar in Mackay.
8:08 p.m. A driver struck a deer on U.S. 93 near Challis.
9:19 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Stephens Road.
