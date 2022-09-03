Aug. 15
9:15 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road.
12:04 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen from Boundary Creek near Stanley.
12:21 p.m. Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Boundary Creek near Stanley.
Aug. 17
8:21 a.m. Deputy Chris Harvey followed up on a report of battery at Mackay Reservoir.
8:34 a.m. Pahsimeroi fire volunteers responded to a fire at the May Cafe.
8:21 p.m. A reckless driver was reported south of Challis on U.S. Highway 93.
Aug. 18
2:51 p.m. Someone was cited for careless driving on U.S. 93 near Challis.
5:07 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers assisted a person on Idaho Highway 75 who had been bitten by a snake.
9:16 p.m. Deputy Gavin Jones checked on a complaint about a go-kart near the intersection of Crane Lane and Valley Avenue in Challis.
Aug. 19
10:05 a.m. An incident of fraud was reported to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
1:04 p.m. Someone in Mackay reported a theft.
5:54 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 21.
Aug. 20
10:15 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Butte Avenue.
12:28 p.m. A theft at The Sawmill Station RV park was reported.
6:13 p.m. A controlled substance was taken from an inmate at the county jail.
Aug. 21
6:01 p.m. An accident was reported at Old Chilly Road and U.S. 93 near Mackay.
9:39 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers and ambulance staffers responded to an accident at Sleeping Deer near Challis.
Aug. 22
2:59 p.m. Someone reported being threatened on North Fork Road near Mackay.
Aug. 23
3:40 p.m. Someone reported they had been bitten by a dog in Challis.
Aug. 24
4:18 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at Redwood Cabins in Lower Stanley.
Aug. 25
10:20 a.m. A trespasser was reported on Lost Acres in Mackay.
10:43 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Fish Hatchery Road.
8:14 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Idaho 75.
Aug. 27
7:17 a.m. Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a reported burglary on Valley Road in Challis.
8:24 a.m. A trespasser was reported on Edna McGowan Road in Stanley.
Aug. 28
12:25 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Idaho 75.
8:18 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen from Full Throttle ATV on Main in Challis.
