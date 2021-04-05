March 19
4:19 p.m. Deputies Justin Mitchell and Shade Rosenkrance assisted someone on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
March 20
9:21 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Skyline Drive in Challis.
4:02 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a tenant-landlord dispute on 10th Street in Challis.
9:27 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
March 21
3:55 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
1:12 p.m. Gilchrist, Deputy John Haugh and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
1:33 p.m. Gilchrist, Haugh, the Challis ambulance and Challis and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers responded to a vehicle in the water on U.S. 93 north of Ellis.
5:15 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey and Gilchrist responded to a vehicle-vs-deer accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
March 22
8:55 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of harassment on North Avenue in Challis.
12:14 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien, Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Banner Summit near Stanley.
2:21 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Challis High School.
March 23
4:34 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
6:15 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Molly Lane in Challis.
March 24
3:55 a.m. Gilchrist responded to an accident on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
12:33 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of property damage on Stephens Road in Challis.
5:51 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
8:02 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible DUI at Sammy’s Mini Mart in Mackay.