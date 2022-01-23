JAN. 10

11 a.m. A report of disorderly conduct was filed with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

1:50 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call on Third Street.

JAN. 11

12:52 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell gathered information on a hit and run in Mackay.

1:27 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call in the Iron Creek subdivision.

JAN. 12

6:16 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Crest Lane.

6:01 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and Mitchell checked on a possible drunk driver in Mackay.

JAN. 13

9:15 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Crane Lane.

5:46 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien checked on a report of a possible drunk driver on East Valley Road in Challis.

JAN. 14

1:59 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call on Granpa’s Lane.

3:09 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Third Street.

6 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call on U.S. Highway 93.

6:47 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call on 10th Street.

JAN. 15

Midnight Rosenkrance checked on a disturbance at Perk’s Bar in Mackay.

4:27 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on U.S. 93.

5:13 a.m. A violation of a protection order in Challis was filed with the Sheriff’s Office.

5:22 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Upper Hotsprings Road.

JAN. 16

10:37 a.m. Sheriff’s Office personnel were notified of a possible missing person in the Challis area.

10:43 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue.

3:33 p.m. Rosenkrance and Mackay fire volunteers were called to a vehicle fire on Crow’s Nest Loop.

4:45 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on a report of reckless driver on Valley Road in Challis.

Tags

Recommended for you