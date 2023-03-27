MARCH 8
9:13 a.m. Mackay ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on White Knob Street.
MARCH 9
10:06 p.m. Someone who wasn’t welcome was reported at a home on Valley Avenue in Challis.
MARCH 10
1:10 a.m. Deputy Bryedon Brewer assisted a motorist whose auto slid off U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
11:04 a.m. Deputy Ethan Kelly assisted a motorist whose auto slid off U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
MARCH 13
10:45 a.m. A theft was reported on Rod and Gun Club Road in Challis.
3:28 p.m. An accident was reported on Viking Way in Challis.
MARCH 14
10:48 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Main street.
12:30 p.m. A theft was reported on Corrigan Road in Challis.
MARCH 15
3:17 p.m. South Custer ambulance volunteers responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
10 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Crane Lane.
MARCH 16
10:38 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Westergard Lane.
MARCH 17
12:42 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Norse Drive.
1:32 p.m. A trespasser was reported on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.