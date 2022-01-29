JAN. 17

10:27 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey was called to a hit and run accident at 631 Main in Challis.

JAN. 18

10:06 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were called to the Salmon River Clinic in Stanley.

JAN. 19

5:13 p.m. Deputy Crissi Gilchrist checked on an accident at the Stinker Store in Challis.

JAN. 21

10:16 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien checked on a report of people camping on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.

JAN. 22

8:10 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell checked on suspicious circumstances at the Sheriff’s Office building in Mackay.

JAN. 23

8:21 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Foothills Road.

3:19 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person on Bill Hill.

6:11 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the Challis Area Health Center.

