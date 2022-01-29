Sorry, an error occurred.
JAN. 17
10:27 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey was called to a hit and run accident at 631 Main in Challis.
JAN. 18
10:06 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were called to the Salmon River Clinic in Stanley.
JAN. 19
5:13 p.m. Deputy Crissi Gilchrist checked on an accident at the Stinker Store in Challis.
JAN. 21
10:16 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien checked on a report of people camping on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
JAN. 22
8:10 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell checked on suspicious circumstances at the Sheriff’s Office building in Mackay.
JAN. 23
8:21 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Foothills Road.
3:19 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person on Bill Hill.
6:11 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the Challis Area Health Center.