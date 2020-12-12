Nov. 23
1:20 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
5:31 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of property damage on Custer Street in Mackay.
8:01 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of suspicious circumstances near the Stanley Ranger Station.
Nov. 24
8:31 a.m. Downey assisted another agency on Beaverland Road in Mackay.
3:36 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Bluff Avenue in Challis.
Nov. 25
1:03 p.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of a missing person on Morgan Creek Road near Challis.
6:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
6:35 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of threats on Valley Avenue in Challis.
Nov. 27
2:30 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.
Nov. 28
8:11 p.m. O’Brien assisted a person at Iron Creek Campground near Stanley.
8:52 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of shots fired on Homestead Lane in Stanley. A woman thought she heard several shots, but O’Brien found no evidence of shooters.
Nov. 29
8:23 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a theft on Challis Creek Road in Challis.