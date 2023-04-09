MARCH 201:45 p.m. An incident of fraud was reported in Challis.
7:27 p.m. A prowler was reported on Challis Creek Road.
MARCH 212:55 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Ninth Street.
9:30 p.m. Custer County Jail inmate Steven Pierson failed to return to the jail after a judge allowed him a furlough to get medical treatment in Salmon.
MARCH 2212:36 a.m. Something suspicious was reported on Valley View Circle in Challis.
8:38 a.m. A theft was reported in Mackay.
MARCH 24
7:23 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75.
MARCH 251:31 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Valley Avenue in Challis.
6:17 p.m. Volunteer firefighters from Pahsimeroi and Challis responded to a report of a tree on fire along U.S. Highway 93.
MARCH 266:56 p.m. Someone reported a vehicle was in the river near Clayton.
MARCH 2810:27 a.m. Challis firefighters, ambulance workers and deputies responded to an auto accident at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Idaho 75.
MARCH 292:04 p.m. Someone reported an incident of animal cruelty in the Watts Bridge area north of Challis.
3:01 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on 13th Street.
3:36 p.m. Trespassers were reported on Rambling Lane in Challis.
MARCH 302:04 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue volunteers assisted two stranded snowmobilers near Forest Service Road 579.
4:48 p.m. Deputy Chris Harvey checked on a report of road rage on U.S.93 in Mackay.
10:39 p.m. Someone reportedly was causing a disturbance at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.
MARCH 3110:51 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on South Avenue.
1:45 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen in Challis.
APRIL 12:12 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at Smiley Creek.
APRIL 29:10 p.m. Deputies Jordan Kunkel and Bryedon Brewer checked on a report of assault on Goat Creek Way in Stanley.
