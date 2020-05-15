April 27
11:54 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Second Street in Challis.
11:03 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Valley View Lane in Challis.
4:21 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of an accident on Main in Challis. He arrested the driver for DUI after the auto hit an electrical pole behind the Challis Liquor Store.
April 28
12:45 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of trespassing on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
April 29
3:28 p.m. Williams responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. Highway 93 near Darlington.
10:47 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an animal vs. vehicle accident on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.
April 30
11:26 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien and Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of embezzlement at Gateway MiniMart in Challis.
5:35 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.
May 1
7:57 a.m. O’Brien assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 in Challis.
10 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a civil disturbance on U.S. 93 in Challis.
7:18 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of trespassing on Main in Challis.
May 2
1:32 a.m. Williams responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
10:07 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of property damage on U.S. 93 in Challis.
May 3
4:33 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
2:43 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an animal vs. vehicle accident on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.