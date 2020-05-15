April 27

11:54 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Second Street in Challis.

11:03 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Valley View Lane in Challis.

4:21 p.m. Lightburn responded to a report of an accident on Main in Challis. He arrested the driver for DUI after the auto hit an electrical pole behind the Challis Liquor Store.

April 28

12:45 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of trespassing on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.

April 29

3:28 p.m. Williams responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. Highway 93 near Darlington.

10:47 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an animal vs. vehicle accident on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.

April 30

11:26 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien and Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of embezzlement at Gateway MiniMart in Challis.

5:35 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.

May 1

7:57 a.m. O’Brien assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 in Challis.

10 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a civil disturbance on U.S. 93 in Challis.

7:18 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of trespassing on Main in Challis.

May 2

1:32 a.m. Williams responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.

10:07 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of property damage on U.S. 93 in Challis.

May 3

4:33 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.

2:43 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an animal vs. vehicle accident on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.

Tags