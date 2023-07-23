JUNE 266 p.m. Challis firefighters responded to a fire reported near Watts Bridge on U.S. Highway 93.
JUNE 277:18 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call near Redfish Lake.
JUNE 282:20 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Burstedt Lane.
3:49 a.m. Stanley ambulance workers responded to a medical call at the Salmon River Clinic.
4:38 p.m. A death from natural causes was reported on Valley View Lane in Challis.
7:15 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Alpine Drive.
JUNE 2911:49 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on U.S. 93.
JUNE 308:30 a.m. Someone in Challis reported being harassed.
3:08 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Resort.
7:43 p.m. Challis ambulance workers assisted an injured person at the Y-Inn.
7:44 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call in Sunny Gulch.
JULY 110:04 a.m. Deputies were called to Ice Corner on the Salmon River near Clayton where a boat was pinned against rocks.
11:13 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.
7:26 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on U.S. 93.
8:26 p.m. A report was made of possible animal cruelty at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.
9:36 p.m. Emergency service personnel responded to a motorcycle accident on Hutchison Lane in Challis.
10:01 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call in Round Valley Park.
10:12 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call.
11:18 p.m. Deputies checked out something suspicious on Main Street in May.
JULY 210:33 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 call at Redfish Lake Lodge.
10:45 a.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts responded to a call in the Salmon River campground near Stanley where a woman was reportedly angry.
3:11 p.m. A theft was reported from a cabin at Redfish Lake.
4:13 p.m. Someone reported an assault occurred near the gravel pits near Challis.
5:15 p.m. A trespasser was reported on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
5:22 p.m. An unwelcome person was at a home on Foothills Road in Challis.
7:38 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person at Mountain Village Resort.
JULY 310:48 p.m. A brush fire was reported near the intersection of Crane Lane and Valley Road in Challis.
JULY 42:11 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers were called to the Riverside Inn.
11:11 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call at the Challis Golf Course.
12:40 p.m. Someone on Challis Creek Road reported a theft.
8:59 p.m. Someone was arrested on suspicion of assault on Forest Street in Mackay.
11:44 p.m. A break-in was reported on Valley Avenue in Challis.
JULY 55:15 a.m. An auto was reported in the river near Stanley.
3:38 p.m. A dispute among neighbors was reported on River Drive in Challis.
7:12 p.m. A driver hit a deer on Idaho 75 near Challis.
JULY 61:04 p.m. A theft was reported in Mackay.
1:52 p.m. A license plate was stolen from an auto at Kimble Oil and Gas in Challis.
4:23 p.m. Deputies checked on a report that children were throwing rocks at people in Stanley.
4:49 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were called to Kimble Oil and Gas.
5:42 p.m. A driver hit a deer on U.S. 93 near Challis.
8:06 p.m. A accident was reported on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
JULY 74:57 p.m. Someone reported a hit and run accident on Antelope Road near Mackay.
7:54 p.m. An accident was reported on U.S. 93 near Challis.
8:01 p.m. A tire blew out on an auto driving near Willow Creek Summit resulting in an accident.
JULY 812:16 a.m. Someone reported being threatened at the Kasino Club in Stanley.
11:43 a.m. A driver hit a deer on Idaho 75 near Challis.
11:49 a.m. A driver hit a deer on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
11:50 a.m. Someone at Stanley Lake reported being threatened.
12:02 p.m. Emergency responders were called to an auto crash on Basin Butte Road near Stanley.
6:23 p.m. A dispute was reported on Seventh Street in Challis.
6:44 p.m. Someone reported a gun was fired at Stanley Lake.
10:17 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were sent to a medical call on Third Street.
10:39 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Yankee Fork Road.
10:58 p.m. Stanley EMTs responded to a medical call at the Salmon River Clinic.
JULY 99:14 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Goat Creek Way.
9:58 a.m. A possible accident was reported near Clayton.
4:43 p.m. Someone was reportedly being harassed at the L7 Bar in Mackay.
6:19 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call at Redfish Lake Lodge.
6:34 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the Creekside condos in Stanley.
6:57 p.m. Someone reported a mean dog on Main street in Challis.
8:22 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person.
