March 25

10:53 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a complaint on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

March 26

1:14 p.m. Lumpkin responded to an unwanted person at Challis Liquor.

5:56 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ninth Street in Challis.

9:35 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a DUI accident at the Challis Cemetery.

March 27

12:56 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

1:24 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a domestic disturbance on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.

5:19 p.m. Haugh responded to an unwanted person on Main in Challis.

5:41 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Morgan Creek Road near Challis.

6:51 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Diamond Peak Health Care in Challis.

March 28

12:01 p.m. Challis fire volunteers responded to a fire on Hotsprings Road in Challis.

8:44 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.

March 29

7:26 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Round Valley Trailer Park in Challis.

March 30

4:59 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a reported theft on College Street in Mackay.

5:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Millick Lane in Challis.

