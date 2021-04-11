March 25
10:53 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a complaint on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
March 26
1:14 p.m. Lumpkin responded to an unwanted person at Challis Liquor.
5:56 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ninth Street in Challis.
9:35 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a DUI accident at the Challis Cemetery.
March 27
12:56 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
1:24 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a domestic disturbance on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
5:19 p.m. Haugh responded to an unwanted person on Main in Challis.
5:41 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Morgan Creek Road near Challis.
6:51 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Diamond Peak Health Care in Challis.
March 28
12:01 p.m. Challis fire volunteers responded to a fire on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
8:44 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
March 29
7:26 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Round Valley Trailer Park in Challis.
March 30
4:59 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a reported theft on College Street in Mackay.
5:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Millick Lane in Challis.