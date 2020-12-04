Nov. 16
8:32 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a parking violation on Valley View Lane in Challis.
10:06 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Challis.
10:19 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report of a cougar near Larter Way in Mackay. A person spotted tracks and called Roberts, who said there was no sighting of the animal.
Nov. 17
10:27 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of fraud on Houston Road in Mackay.
Nov. 19
6:37 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of an accident in the Mackay area.
1:06 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
2:42 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an animal issue on Main in Challis.
Nov. 20
10:26 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
7:02 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted a person on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
10:24 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Leslie.
Nov. 21
1:21 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.
10:10 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of battery, assisted by Butte County officers, on Beaverton Road in Mackay.
11:50 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an alarm that turned out to be false at the Challis Post Office.