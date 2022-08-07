JULY 18
11:34 a.m. People were reportedly driving recklessly on ATVs on U.S. Highway 93 and in Challis.
3:22 p.m. Chief Deputy Levi Maydole responded to a report of an accident on Clinic Road in Challis.
3:39 p.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts checked on an accident reported near the Yankee Fork Dredge.
8:49 p.m. Challis ambulance staffers responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75.
JULY 19
3:27 p.m. Maydole checked on a possible drunk driver on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
7:11 p.m. A disturbance was reported on Hitchcock in Mackay.
JULY 20
6:05 p.m. Challis ambulance staffers responded to an accident in the Deer Gulch and Ward Peak area.
JULY 21
5:21 p.m. Challis ambulance staffers responded to a medical call on Main street.
5:46 p.m. A report was filed about possible trespassing on Valley Avenue in Challis.
7:01 p.m. A disturbance was reported at a house on Challis Creek Road.
8:21 p.m. Maydole and Deputy Gavin Jones checked on someone who wasn’t welcome at an apartment on Valley Road in Challis.
8:27 p.m. Challis ambulance staffers responded to a call in May.
11:28 p.m. Challis ambulance staffers responded to a medical call on Ninth Street.
11:29 p.m. A disturbance was reported on Clinic Road in Challis.
JULY 22
5:25 a.m. Jones checked on a report of an unwelcome person on Main in Challis.
3:30 p.m. A theft was reported at Boundary Creek in Stanley.
5:45 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person at Glacier View Campground.
JULY 23
11:28 a.m. Someone reported shots had been fired near the Challis Airport.
10:58 p.m. A disturbance was reported on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
11:54 p.m. A hiker on Mount Borah was reported overdue.
JULY 24
4:50 a.m. Someone was arrested for battery at a campground at Redfish Lake.
5:31 a.m. Idaho Mountain search and rescue crew members responded to a medical call at Goat Lake near Stanley.
2:34 p.m. Property damage was reported at a site on U.S. 93 in Challis.
4:59 p.m. A disturbance was reported at a home in Mackay.
5:35 p.m. Property damage was reported at Oasis Stop ‘n Go in Mackay.
6:53 p.m. A hiker on Mount Borah was reported overdue.
7:39 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Center Street.
JULY 25
12:07 a.m. Deputies arrested someone on suspicion of domestic battery in Challis.
5:25 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21.
8:56 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Shoup Drive.
JULY 26
10:52 a.m. Livestock on Hotsprings Road in Challis were reported as neglected.
3:16 p.m. A fire was reported near Stanley Lake and Elk Meadow.
5:34 p.m. Deputies checked on reports of speeders on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
6:40 p.m. Challis ambulance staffers were sent to Rod and Gun Club Loop.
11:09 p.m. Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist checked on an unwanted person on U.S. 93 in Challis.
JULY 27
7:01 a.m. Challis ambulance staffers responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 near Challis.
JULY 28
1 p.m. Someone reported a weapon had been stolen.
1:37 p.m. Deputy Gavin Jones cited a person for having an open container in Challis.
2:05 p.m. A noise complaint was checked out on Lambson Lane in Mackay.
JULY 29
11:18 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Idaho 21 in Stanley.
10:09 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call at Redfish Lake.
JULY 30
3:55 p.m. A motorcycle accident was reported near the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery near Stanley.
6:17 p.m. Pahsimeroi volunteer firefighters responded to a fire on Moen Drive in May.
7:05 p.m. A person was detained on Redfish Lake for possibly boating under the influence.
8:29 p.m. A trespasser was reported in Mackay.
JULY 31
1:06 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Challis Day Use Bridge.
6:52 p.m. Challis ambulance staffers responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Lemhi County.
6:46 p.m. A bicycle was reported stolen at the Sawtooth Gathering in Stanley.
7:24 p.m. A possible drunk driver was reported on Ace of Diamonds street in Stanley.