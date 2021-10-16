Sheriff's report Oct 16, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sept. 302:22 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance was called to a reported theft near Mackay.4:45 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on a disturbance at the Challis Post Office. 8:09 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible DUI on West 4050 North near Mackay.Oct. 11:58 a.m. Downey checked out suspicious circumstances reported on Sixth Street in Challis.3:10 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of property damage on Cottonwood Ranch Road north of Mackay.7:26 p.m. Deputies Ron Pumphrey, Theresa Marshall and Downey handled a call about an overdue person on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.Oct. 210:20 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was called to a reported theft at Redstone Apartments in Challis.11:53 a.m. Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.4:01 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.5:51 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an alarm on Crooked Creek Lane in Stanley.6:40 p.m. Peterson was called about a trespasser at the Northgate Inn in Challis.Oct. 312:55 p.m. Peterson responded to a reported theft on U.S. 93 in Challis. 1:29 p.m. Pumphrey checked on an unwanted person on Redfish Lake Road near Stanley.1:47 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance helped an injured person on U.S. 93 in Challis.4:38 p.m. Peterson responded to a reported stalker on Silver Street in Clayton.6:17 p.m. Peterson checked on a disturbance at the Challis Legion Hall.Oct. 46:21 p.m. Peterson, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers were called to an accident at the Bayhorse townsite.Oct. 511:40 a.m. Downey responded to a burglary reported on Valley View Lane in Challis.11:55 a.m. Downey checked on an unwanted person at Round Valley Supply in Challis.2:40 p.m. Downey and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a reckless driver on Idaho 75 in Clayton.3:14 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and Rosenkrance responded to a no-contact order violation on Garden Creek Road in Challis.4:29 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to an animal complaint on Thompson Creek Way near Clayton.5:32 p.m. Downey was called to an accident in the Northgate Inn parking lot in Challis.Oct. 612:54 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of “contraband” on Clinic Road in Challis.8:27 p.m. Downey responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 in Mackay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Stanley Challis Mackay Clayton Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby dismantles Highland, 44-21, moving the Trojans into prime postseason position HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Madison scores late for big conference win over Idaho Falls McGeachin’s office says it can’t find invoices for legal bills Second deadliest COVID week this year in eastern Idaho Couple wanted for triple shooting extradited from Utah INCENTIVE TO READ 'An arrow going right to Pocatello': Little describes threat of Mexican drugs to Idaho after visiting southern border HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem claims district crown with win over South Fremont HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A close look at Rigby vs. Highland, which will decide the conference champion Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.