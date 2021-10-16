Sept. 30

2:22 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance was called to a reported theft near Mackay.

4:45 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on a disturbance at the Challis Post Office.

8:09 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible DUI on West 4050 North near Mackay.

Oct. 1

1:58 a.m. Downey checked out suspicious circumstances reported on Sixth Street in Challis.

3:10 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of property damage on Cottonwood Ranch Road north of Mackay.

7:26 p.m. Deputies Ron Pumphrey, Theresa Marshall and Downey handled a call about an overdue person on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.

Oct. 2

10:20 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was called to a reported theft at Redstone Apartments in Challis.

11:53 a.m. Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.

4:01 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.

5:51 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an alarm on Crooked Creek Lane in Stanley.

6:40 p.m. Peterson was called about a trespasser at the Northgate Inn in Challis.

Oct. 3

12:55 p.m. Peterson responded to a reported theft on U.S. 93 in Challis.

1:29 p.m. Pumphrey checked on an unwanted person on Redfish Lake Road near Stanley.

1:47 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance helped an injured person on U.S. 93 in Challis.

4:38 p.m. Peterson responded to a reported stalker on Silver Street in Clayton.

6:17 p.m. Peterson checked on a disturbance at the Challis Legion Hall.

Oct. 4

6:21 p.m. Peterson, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers were called to an accident at the Bayhorse townsite.

Oct. 5

11:40 a.m. Downey responded to a burglary reported on Valley View Lane in Challis.

11:55 a.m. Downey checked on an unwanted person at Round Valley Supply in Challis.

2:40 p.m. Downey and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a reckless driver on Idaho 75 in Clayton.

3:14 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and Rosenkrance responded to a no-contact order violation on Garden Creek Road in Challis.

4:29 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to an animal complaint on Thompson Creek Way near Clayton.

5:32 p.m. Downey was called to an accident in the Northgate Inn parking lot in Challis.

Oct. 6

12:54 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of “contraband” on Clinic Road in Challis.

8:27 p.m. Downey responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

